These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: May 31 at 3.41am

Depature: May 31 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 111.554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316



Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 31 at 5am

Depature: May 31 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186



Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 31 at 5.24am

Depature: May 31 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203



Vessel: Hypathia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 31 at 5.30am

Depature: May 31 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187



Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Depature: Barcelona

Arrival: May 31 at 5.50am

Depature: May 31 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204



Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 31 at 6am

Departure: May 31 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186



Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origina: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 31 at 6am

Depature: May 31 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183



Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 31 at 6.15am

Depature: May 31 at 11.15am

Gross tonnage. 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187



Vessel: Marella Discovery

Origin: Palamos

Destination: Livorno

Arrival: May 31 at 7am

Depature: May 31 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 69.472

Flag: Malta

Length: 264



Vessel: Riviera

Origin: Valencia

Destionation: Marseille

Arrival: May 31 at 7am

Depature: May 31 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 66.172

Flag: Marshall Islands

Length: 238



Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: May 31 at 7am

Depature: May 31 at 8pm ¡

Gross tonnage: 7.616

Flag: Cyprus

Lenght: 139



Vessel: Costa Smeralda

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Palermo

Origin: May 31 at 8am

Depature: May 31 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 185.010

Flag: Italy

Length: 337



Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 31 at 10.15pm

Depature: June 1 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.