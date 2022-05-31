Ships in Palma

Costa Smeralda is docked in Palma. | M.A. Cañellas

Christina Buchet Palma 31/05/2022 07:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 31 at 3.41am
Depature: May 31 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111.554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 31 at 5am
Depature: May 31 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 31 at 5.24am
Depature: May 31 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hypathia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 31 at 5.30am
Depature: May 31 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Depature: Barcelona
Arrival: May 31 at 5.50am
Depature: May 31 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 31 at 6am
Departure: May 31 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origina: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 31 at 6am
Depature: May 31 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 31 at 6.15am
Depature: May 31 at 11.15am
Gross tonnage. 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Marella Discovery
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Livorno
Arrival: May 31 at 7am
Depature: May 31 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69.472
Flag: Malta
Length: 264

Vessel: Riviera
Origin: Valencia
Destionation: Marseille
Arrival: May 31 at 7am
Depature: May 31 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 66.172
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 238

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 31 at 7am
Depature: May 31 at 8pm ¡
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Lenght: 139

Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Origin: May 31 at 8am
Depature: May 31 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 185.010
Flag: Italy
Length: 337

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 31 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 1 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.