Two Brazilians, aged 29 and 37, were arrested on Sunday by the Guardia Civil, accused of having raped a Swedish tourist in Magalluf.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the two drove past the 25-year-old woman. She was drunk and was staggering. They offered to help her and accompany her to her hotel. The woman agreed to get into the car with them. Once she was in the car, the two proceeded to rape her and then left her in the street.

She was treated at hospital and the Guardia Civil were informed. One of the two men was located on Sunday morning; the other later on Sunday.

They appeared in court in Palma late on Tuesday and denied having raped the woman.