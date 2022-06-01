Magaluf or the Playa de Palma, it's either one of the other when it comes to concerns over the alleged lack of policing and anticsocial behaviour by tourists.

The PIMEM small to medium traders' association today denounced the lack of control over the excessive tourism in the Playa de Palma.

Its spokesman, Josep Balanzat, complained about the security problems and the uncivic behaviour suffered by shopkeepers in the area, as well as residents and tourists.

In addition to the strong resurgence of illegal practices such as street vending, there is also the nuisance caused by the "wild behaviour" of visitors who drink too much alcohol.

"It's a problem that has been going on for a long time and nothing is being done to solve it."

Balanzat claimed that the police force assigned to the area "is totally insufficient" and, as well as calling for reinforcements he also proposed fining tourists who play illegal gambling games in the street.

"The security forces have to start to take real action because the degradation is increasing and this is a stain that can spread to the whole island," he said.