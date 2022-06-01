Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is on holiday on the island having been spotted at Palma airport this afternoon. He will be using his Mallorca break to reflect on Arsenal's Premier League season and plan for the future.

The North London side narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot but Arteta has been praised for his managerial skills this season especially as he has a very young side.

Born in San Sebastian, Arteta began his senior career at Barcelona in 1999, but limited playing time led to a loan move to PSG in 2001. He then signed for Rangers. Arteta joined Everton on loan in 2005; he later signed permanently. He signed for Arsenal in 2011, where he won two FA Cups and served as captain from 2014 until his retirement in 2016.

Arteta represented Spain through several youth levels, but never played for the senior national team. After retiring, he was appointed as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. In 2019, he returned to Arsenal as manager and won the FA in his first year.