Hospitals in the Balearics are treating 123 people for COVID-19, an increase of 7.3% in pressure due to coronavirus infection compared to last Thursday.

According to the Balearic Ministry for Health, there are nine patients with the virus in intensive care, two less than seven days ago, and 123 on hospital wards, 11 more.

The COVID occupancy rate in intensive care is 2.6%. 230 new cases of coronavirus were reported today and one new death, taking the official death toll from the pandemic to 1,406.

There are 110 patients hospitalised in Mallorca, seven of them in intensive care; 20 in Ibiza, with two in the ICU, and two on the ward in Minorca.

The positivity test rate is 16.7% and the accumulated incidence rate for two weeks stands at 188 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Of the latest cases, 158 were located in Mallorca, 23 in Ibiza, nine in Minorca and one in Formentera. A further 39 cases have been recorded without geographical information.

The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days is 188 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 227 in Ibiza, 131 in Minorca and 145 in Formentera.

In addition, 49 residents of nursing homes have been infected, seven of them in Minorca and 42 in Mallorca, two of them hospitalised. In addition, 28 care workers are on sick leave having tested positive.