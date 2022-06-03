These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. There is also a Spanish military ship due to dock this morning.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 3 at 5am

Depature: June 3 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 3 at 5.25am

Depature: June 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 3 at 5.30am

Depature: June 3 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 3 at 6am

Depature: June 3 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 3 at 6am

Depature: June 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 2 at 6.05am

Depature: June 2 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 3 at 6.15am

Depature: June 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Intermares

Orgin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: June 3 at 8am

Departure: June 5 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 3.000

Flag: Spain

Length: 79



Vessel: MSC Meraviglia

Origin: Civitavecchia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 3 at 8am

Depature: June 3 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 137.936

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

