Christina Buchet Palma 03/06/2022 07:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. There is also a Spanish military ship due to dock this morning.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 3 at 5am
Depature: June 3 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 3 at 5.25am
Depature: June 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 3 at 5.30am
Depature: June 3 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 3 at 6am
Depature: June 3 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 3 at 6am
Depature: June 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 2 at 6.05am
Depature: June 2 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 3 at 6.15am
Depature: June 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Intermares
Orgin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: June 3 at 8am
Departure: June 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 3.000
Flag: Spain
Length: 79

Vessel: MSC Meraviglia
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 3 at 8am
Depature: June 3 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 137.936
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

