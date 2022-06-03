A 64-year-old man, who was in the Torrent de Pareis on Thursday afternoon and suffered a cardiac respiratory arrest, was amazingly resuscitated by a nurse, members of the Guardia Civil and doctors after a 55-minutes battle to save his life.

His condition is critical and he remains in Son Espases Hospital in Palma. The victim collapsed after apparently suffering a heart attack close to the beach of La Calobra.

A local nurse with two members of the Guardia Civil and some German doctors happened to be in the area, began resuscitation (CPR) and inserted a subglottic drainage tube.

061 doctors quickly joined the emergency team and, between them, they took turns in trying to rescitate the victim but, as time passed and the man did not react, fears grew that he would die on the beach.

However, after 55 minutes, the man started breathing again and came back to life. Very weak, on the verge of death, but he had a pulse again.

A Guardia Civil helicopter evacuated him to Son Espases hospital, where he continues to struggle between life and death.

For the moment, he is one of the few people who can say that after almost an hour of being technically dead, he came back to life.