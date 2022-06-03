Palma Local Police has launched another campaign of to crackdown on so-called tourism of excesses.

According to the Local Police, Community Police officers began the campaign last month in the main tourist areas and other key flash points like industrial estates on weekends.

The campaign, which was aimed at 143 particular establishments, consisted of informing businesses in the areas about laws regulating the civic use of public spaces and decree law 1/2020 against excessive tourism - by which the authorities mean alcohol.

The information focuses particularly on the obligation for establishments selling alcohol to close between 21.30 and 08.00 hours in certain areas, as well as the prohibition of having alcoholic beverages visible from the outside and advertising their sale.

The main area of concern is the Playa de Palma but there are other parts of the city which are popular with local residents for illegal mass street parties on weekends.