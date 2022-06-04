Police and the local authorities are still trying to figure out how a wild boar came to be on the beach in Alfàs del Pi, only a short distance from Benidorm.

The boar came out of the sea and caused a good deal of panic (and some amusement). Not amusing was the fact that it rammed and bit a 67-year-old tourist.

The town hall believes that the boar had fallen into the sea from the Serra Gelada. It ran off to a nearby campsite and was shot by police.