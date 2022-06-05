These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. The cruise ship Celebrity Constellation is due in Palma this morning.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 5 at 5.25am

Depature: June 5 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 5 at 5.55am

Depature: June 5 at 11.30 am

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: June 5 at 6.30am

Depature: June 5 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Celebrity Constellation

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 5 at 5am

Depature: June 5 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 90.940

Flag: Malta

Lenght: 294

Vessel: MV UHL Freedom

Origin: Antigua

Destination: Genoa

Arrival: June 5 at 8am

Depature: June 5 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 16.729

Flag: Portugal

Lenght: 150

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 5 at 4pm

Depature: June 6 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 11.290

Flag: Spain

Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 5 at 10.15pm

Depature: June 6 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 5 at 10.45pm

Depature: June 5 at 11.45pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.