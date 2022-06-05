Cruise ship in Palma

Celebrity Constellation is a Millennium-class cruise ship operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group. | Wikipedia

Christina Buchet Palma 05/06/2022 07:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. The cruise ship Celebrity Constellation is due in Palma this morning.

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 5 at 5.25am
Depature: June 5 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 5 at 5.55am
Depature: June 5 at 11.30 am
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: June 5 at 6.30am
Depature: June 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Celebrity Constellation
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 5 at 5am
Depature: June 5 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 90.940
Flag: Malta
Lenght: 294

Vessel: MV UHL Freedom
Origin: Antigua
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: June 5 at 8am
Depature: June 5 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 16.729
Flag: Portugal
Lenght: 150

Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 5 at 4pm
Depature: June 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Spain
Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 5 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 5 at 10.45pm
Depature: June 5 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

