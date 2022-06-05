These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. The cruise ship Celebrity Constellation is due in Palma this morning.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 5 at 5.25am
Depature: June 5 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 5 at 5.55am
Depature: June 5 at 11.30 am
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: June 5 at 6.30am
Depature: June 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Celebrity Constellation
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 5 at 5am
Depature: June 5 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 90.940
Flag: Malta
Lenght: 294
Vessel: MV UHL Freedom
Origin: Antigua
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: June 5 at 8am
Depature: June 5 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 16.729
Flag: Portugal
Lenght: 150
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 5 at 4pm
Depature: June 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Spain
Lenght: 144
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 5 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 5 at 10.45pm
Depature: June 5 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
