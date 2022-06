Faycal Bellaoui, a 21-year-old Algerian, is currently the most wanted man in Mallorca, having escaped from a police station following his arrest in Playa de Palma on May 17.

In the early hours of May 17, plainclothes officers in the vicinity of Balneario 6 intervened when he attacked a passer-by using the lion kill choke - grabbing a victim by the neck from behind, making movement impossible and rendering the person unconscious before robbing him or her.

A check revealed fifteen previous criminal offences, mostly for robbery with violence. In the afternoon of May 17, officers were preparing to take a statement at the police station in Arenal. He was accompanied by a lawyer. But rather than give a statement, he managed to jump out of the office window and escape. A manhunt was launched, but police were unable to locate him.