A male hiker in his sixties died on Saturday afternoon in the Torrent de Pareis in Escorca.

On a day of intense heat, he suddenly felt unwell and collapsed. His hiking partners called the emergency services. Mallorca Fire Brigade and Guardia Civil mountain rescue services went to the scene but were unable to revive him.

A Guardia Civil helicopter was needed to take his body away. An autopsy was expected to confirm that he had died of a sudden heart attack.