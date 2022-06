A 31-year-old Palma woman has been arrested by the National Police and charged with child abandonment.

On Monday, officers responded to a call saying that three children were regularly being left at home alone. The police's family and women's unit took statements suggesting that the eldest was left to care for the two other children while the mother was absent for days on end.

Neighbours said that they often heard crying and that, on one occasion, a neighbour had prepared food for the children.