The Association of Marine Industries of the Balearic Islands (Aenib) has reported that recreational boat registrations fell by 3.75% in the Balearics between January and May.

In a statement, the Aenib explained this morning that the nautical sector, like many others such as the vehicle industry, is suffering from the uncertainty of the global economy.

They association pointed out that the international economic and geopolitical situation has slowed down the supply and production chain and as a result recreational boat registrations fell in Spain by 17% between January and May.

During that period 2,518 vessels were registered compared to the 3,026 reached in the same period of 2021.

The Balearics recorded a 3.75% decline with 513 vessels registered.

That said, the Balearics continues to lead the national marine market accounting for 20.3% of all recreational vessel registrations in Spain during the first months of this year followed by Barcelona, with 11% of the units registered, and Alicante, with 6.6%.