The Palma Federation of Resident Associations is set for showdown talks with the Mayor of Palma, José Hila, on Thursday in an attempt to convince the council to take tougher action to crackdown on noise and late night street parties in key city centre areas such as Santa Catalina.

While the number of police on the beat and inspections have been stepped up over the past few weeks, for which residents are grateful, they still claim that they are finding it very difficult to sleep at night and relax in their own homes due to the noise.

The association is going to push the council into tackling the root of the problem and taking a much tougher stance.

The council does appear to be taking some notice.

This morning it announced that it is no longer going to sponsor events which blatantly promote the consumption of alcohol, such as the Oktoberfest, as part of its plan to reduce antisocial behaviour in the municipality.

However, there are still areas of the city centre which are out of control on the weekends and residents want the council to ramp up its stance because the association does not believe that more police is going to be sufficient.



“This is not simply a police matter, it’s a social problem which the council needs to take responsibility for,” the association said this morning.