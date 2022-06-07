Don´t feel ashamed about asking for a doggy bag in Spain, the restaurant owner will welcome it! Under new legislation aimed at cracking down on food waste, restaurant owners can be fined 2,000 euros if they do not offer their clients a doggy bag.
