Don´t feel ashamed about asking for a doggy bag in Spain, the restaurant owner will welcome it! Under new legislation aimed at cracking down on food waste, restaurant owners can be fined 2,000 euros if they do not offer their clients a doggy bag.

"If you do not eat everything that is on your plate, you will have the option to take it home and eat it later," a government spokesperson said.

The government is also looking at ways of combating the amount of food which goes to waste in bars and restaurants. "All food items which are not needed by bars and restaurants should be offered to charities."

The Spanish government states that a sizeable percentage of food in restaurants goes to waste.