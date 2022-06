Australian super-model, Elle MacPherson, certainly appears to have enjoyed her Mallorca holiday. Taking to instagram she posted a series of photographs underlining the joys of Mallorca.

She had been invited to attend a gala party by leading local estate agent Marcel Remus at Son Amar on Friday night. She left the island yesterday.

The super-model posted a series of photos from LJS Ratxo, an eco-friendly retreat in the Sierra de Tramuntana.

"Incredible beauty and the best vegan food and eco sustainable resort I've been to," she said on instagram. She even had an olive tree named after her. "Thank you for the honour of gifting me this olive tree after a incredible stay with you. I'm in awe of the beauty you have created in this sacred space - conscious, considered sustainable and seriously special - loved every moment," she added.