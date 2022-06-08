The Plataforma del Tren de Llevant is a group that has been pressing for an east coast rail service since the end of the last century. In 1998, it called for the rail network to be extended to Cala Ratjada, which - according to the latest Balearic government announcement - it will not be.

"Twenty-four years on, the government's approach, a year before the elections, seems like a joke to all the people who have fought for decent and sustainable transport." The group was responding to the ministry of mobility having said on Monday that just over one million euros are to be spent on three feasibility studies to extend the network.

"It's groundhog day. In December 2019 there was an announcement regarding the possibility of Cala Millor being served by the railway. This was being considered and regular meetings would be held to report on the development of the project. More than two years later comes another announcement that is practically the same, only this time the Palma-Campos and Sa Pobla-Alcudia lines have been added."

The group accuses the ministry of "adorning" the Cala Millor project with two others, of a "lack of effectiveness" and of "zero interest" in making the line a reality.