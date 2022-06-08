A horse pulling a carriage in Palma collapsed to the ground around midday after being startled by a noise and then apparently catching a hoof in a manhole cover.

The town hall says that the incident occurred around midday. The noise came from a truck that was unloading in Plaza Quadrado. Police went to the scene and verified that the carriage driver's documentation was in order. The horse, which remained on the ground for a time, seemingly suffered no injury other than the loss of a tooth.