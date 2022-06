The Royal Navy aircraft carrier, Prince of Wales, docked in Spain´s Rota naval base this morning on her first visit to Spain.

The Prince of Wales, along with her sister ship, Queen Elizabeth, are the biggest warships ever built for the Royal Navy. The aircraft carier is a NATO flagship at the moment conducting exercises which have been organised by the Spanish Navy.

At 70,000 tons she is capable of operating the fifth generation F35 aircraft along with helicopters and drones. She has a crew of about 700.

Last November her sister-ship, Queen Elizabeth, visited Palma as she returned from a global deployment.