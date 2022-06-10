The branch of the Fluxá family which runs the Lottusse footwear brand has bought the Asadito restaurant in Playa de Palma.

Asadito belonged to the Cursach Group. It was on the market for 6.5 million euros and it will now be converted into a nightclub. Plans are already in place for it become a Coco Bongo, a Mexican brand with establishments in Cancun and Playa del Carmen as well as in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

As a restaurant, the building had capacity for almost 700 people and had various rooms for weddings, anniversaries and other celebrations as well as a large underground car park.

There are three Fluxá family branches - Lottusse, Camper and Iberostar.