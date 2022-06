One car owner tried to cash-in on the shortage of hotel rooms in Minorca....by offering his vehicle, parked in a scenic area, for 100 euros a night!

The "special car holiday" was advertised online but it is unclear whether it got any takers. Minorca, like Majorca, is on course for a record holiday season and there are fears of a lack of hotel places as the summer season gets into full swing.

The advertisement for the car holiday stated that the vehicle would be clean every morning so that it was ready for guests.