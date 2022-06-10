The luxury cruise ship, Seabourn Ovation dropped anchor this morning in the Port of Palma. According to her owners she is an ultra luxury cruise with 300 suites all with their own terraces.

According to the Seabourn website, they pioneered small-ship, ultra-luxury cruising, and continue to represent the pinnacle of that unique style of travel.

"Our fleet of intimate, all-suite ships, carrying between 458 and 600 guests each, sail to the world’s most desirable destinations at their peak seasons," they say on their website.

Seabourn Ovation was officially delivered to her owner on April 27, 2018. After setting sail from Genoa, she was christened on May 11 in the port of Maltay British singer and actress Elaine Page. The lyricist Tim Rice wrote a song specifically for the occasion.