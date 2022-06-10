The first heatwave of the year is starting to grip the Balearics and it could last until next Friday and maximum temperatures in the Balearics could peak at 40ºC, according to the met. office.

According to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), “the heat will be very intense on the mainland and in the Balearics at least until next Wednesday and it is not ruled out that it could extend for a couple of days”.

The intense heatwave is very rare for the month of June, according to Aemet spokesman Rubén del Campo.

Over the next two days and at the beginning of next week, temperatures in many areas of Spain will be 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal during the day and between 5 and 10 degrees nigher at night.

At the beginning of next week temperatures will continue to rise in the northern third and Mediterranean; they will drop somewhat in the west and will continue to exceed 35 degrees in the Ebro basin, northern plateau, centre and south of the peninsula, while they will be over 40 degrees in the Balearics.

Aemet warns that during the heatwave it is advisable to exercise extreme caution, avoid exposure to the sun in the central hours of the the risk of fires is extreme.