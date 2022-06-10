Mum is the word from friends and family of tennis ace Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca Perello as pregnancy rumours continue to circle the couple. There has been no official word but Xisca is certainly in the spotlight.

The latest pregnancy rumour surrounds her choice of clothes, long and flowing, which some commentators believe could disguise a growing tummy. She was also seen wearing a face mask at the Champions League final, Covid can be very dangerous to pregnant women. Another pregnancy rumour is that she appeared tired at the recent French Open.

The couple married three years ago with the wedding reception being held at Sa Fortaleza, which was featured in the BBC hit series, The Night Manager.

Nadal is battling injury at the moment and it is unclear whether he will play at Wimbledon.