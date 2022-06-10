Emergency services at the S'Illot beach. | Policia Local d'Alcudia
A 55-year-old man was rushed to Inca Hospital on Friday morning after being pulled out of the water at the small beach of S'Illot in Alcudia.
Emergency services at the S'Illot beach. | Policia Local d'Alcudia
A 55-year-old man was rushed to Inca Hospital on Friday morning after being pulled out of the water at the small beach of S'Illot in Alcudia.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.