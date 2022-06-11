There are easier ways of catching a taxi! Eyewitnesses look on in horror as a taxi drives past in Arenal with a man clinging to the windscreen. How he got there and his reasons will be the subject of a police investigation which is ongoing.

Eyewitnesses said that the taxi was driving relatively slowly and the man was clinging on to the widescreen with all his force.

Over the last few weeks there have been reports of a growing number of incidents in Arenal as the resort, hugely popular with German tourists, gets into full swing for the summer. The Palma city council have sent additional police. The freeze on all inclusive booze is also in force in this area.