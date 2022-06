Get your sun screen ready the Palma Met Office is forecasting perfect beach weather for the next week with temperatures in the upper 30s.

A heatwave is hitting the mainland but Mallorca will be cooler but it could see record temperatures being hit. The local authorities stressed the importance of checking the UV levels because of the heat and sun.

May proved to be one of the hottest months on record and June looks as if it will be the same. The advice from the local authorities is to drink plenty of water and stay in the shade during peak times.