The island is enjoing a real estate economic bounce with a record-breaking 33 percent increase in home sales in April, according to figures released this morning.

The increase in Mallorca is far higher than the national average of just 11 percent. Overall, home sales in Spain rose by 23 percent in the first four months of the year.

However, there is a note of caution with property experts stating that it is unlikely that these levels of growth will continue. The war in Ukraine and higher interest rates will mean that there will be a slight "cooling off" of the market.

Property experts maintain that buying a home on Mallorca continues to be an exceptionally good investmet. The Sunday Times recently named Mallorca as one of the best places to live in the world,