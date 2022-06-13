Six cleared in Palma Mallorca trial involving the owner of BCM in Magalluf

Jaume Lladó (at the front) and Pilar Carbonell walk away from the court. | Teresa Ayuga

Andrew Ede Palma 13/06/2022 17:11
0

Monday was the first day of the mega-trial of 23 accused in the so-called Cursach case, and the session ended with only 17 accused.

Prior to the trial, the public prosecutor had withdrawn charges against seven of the accused. However, there remained the matter of private prosecutions. At the Provincial Court in Palma on Monday, private prosecutions were dropped against six of the seven. They included the director of Tito's nightclub, Jaume Lladó, and a former director-general of tourism at the Balearic tourism ministry, Pilar Carbonell.

Related news
Bartolomé Cursach, owner of the BCM club in Magaluf, Mallorca.

BCM owner mega-trial starts on Monday

The seventh person is Jaume Nadal, an official at Calvia town hall.