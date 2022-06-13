Monday was the first day of the mega-trial of 23 accused in the so-called Cursach case, and the session ended with only 17 accused.

Prior to the trial, the public prosecutor had withdrawn charges against seven of the accused. However, there remained the matter of private prosecutions. At the Provincial Court in Palma on Monday, private prosecutions were dropped against six of the seven. They included the director of Tito's nightclub, Jaume Lladó, and a former director-general of tourism at the Balearic tourism ministry, Pilar Carbonell.

The seventh person is Jaume Nadal, an official at Calvia town hall.