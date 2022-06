The Son Puig estate in Valldemossa is up for sale at 23 million euros, making it one of Mallorca's most expensive properties.

Property website adverts highlight features of this seventeenth-century estate - 4,300 square metres with 84 rooms, 70 of which have their own bathroom. It is on a 300-hectare plot in the heart of the Tramuntana Mountains and has a swimming pool, tennis and padel courts, a 36,000 square metre garden, air conditioning, parking for twenty vehicles and even its own football pitch.

Everything is in perfect condition.