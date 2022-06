Town hall inspections of bars and restaurants in the Santa Catalina district of Palma have discovered that ten establishments do not have licences for their terraces. Five on C. Fábrica have not renewed their licences, while five on Avda. Argentina do not have authorisation to occupy the public way.

Alberto Jarabo, the councillor for internal governance, says that these breaches came to light when personnel from the infrastructure department went to Santa Catalina in order to start marking out terraces. This is in order to make more visible the space that each terrace can occupy. It is therefore easier for the police to verify that bars and restaurants are not exceeding limits stipulated in their licences.

Jarabo adds that as well as the appropriate sanction for breach of the public way bylaw, there will be no marking of the terrace limits until these bars and restaurants have "regularised their situation".