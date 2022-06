A 28-year-old Spanish tourist was injured on Wednesday when he jumped into the sea from a height of eight metres at a rocky beach in Son Verí, Arenal.

The Balearic health service says that the incident occurred around 6.50pm. Due to his injuries and to the location, the fire brigade was needed in order to move him.

He was taken by advanced life support ambulance to Son Llátzer Hospital, where the polytrauma protocol was activated.