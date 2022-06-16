The giant British cruise ship, Britannia, will sail into port tomorrow morning with almost 4,000 passengers and 1,500 crew on board. This will be her first visit to Palma this year.

Britannia was ordered in 2011 and was laid down on 15 May 2013. The name Britannia was announced on 24 September 2013 and has historical importance for P&O, as there have been two previous ships named Britannia connected with the company. The first entered service in 1835. The secind which entered service in 1887, was one of four ships ordered by the company to mark the golden jubilee of both Queen Victoria and P&O itself. Britannia was officially named on 10 March 2015 by Queen Elizabeth at the Ocean Terminal in Southampton.

On board, Britannia features 13 bars as well as 13 restaurants and cafes.

Britannia has a total of 1,837 cabins with 27 of those being single cabins (inside and balcony), in addition to conventional inside and balcony cabins; 64 of the cabins are designated as suites. For the first time on a P&O Cruises ship, all outside cabins have balconies. Britannia has four pools including a dedicated pool for teenagers, and the Oasis Spa.

In October 2019, Britannia entered dry dock to undergo a major refit and refurbishment. The changes included the addition of a new art gallery, new shopping outlets and a redesigned Atrium.