Minorca is known for being quiet and relatively crime free but there is a serious shortage of police officers. The problem is so pronounced that officers had to be airlifted by helicopter from Palma because there was only a single patrol on duty to police the whole island.

But according to the Guardia Civil Union it is a much wider problem with a serious shortage of officers across all the Balearic Islands.

The union made an urgent appeal for extra man-power especially as the islands are welcoming thousands of tourists.

Minorca has to rely on its municipal police force for most duties.