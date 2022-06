Made In Chelsea reality TV star Olivia "Liv" Bentley took to instagram to show the world how much she enjoyed her holiday on the island. She posted a series of stunning photographs of her self at different parts of the island.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de 𝐋𝐈𝐕 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐄𝐘 (@oliviabentleyk)

Olivia herself works as a fine art photographer, having taught herself. Her work focuses on the naked female form, combining it with 'natural surroundings' influenced by her rural upbringing to depict a range of different emotions from her models.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de 𝐋𝐈𝐕 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐄𝐘 (@oliviabentleyk)

Olivia also models for her collection herself. She also produces galleries of her work, as seen by the one in her first appearance, but prior to joining Made in Chelsea, Olivia has showcased work at exhibitions at the Osbourne Gallery in October 2015, as well as a longer-running one at Space@50 from November 2015 until January 2016.