Still from a video showing sex in the street in Playa de Palma. | @tonimaltraste
“Not only can't we sleep, we also have to smell the urine when we wake up. 1,000 people drinking on the frontline and pissing on the second line."
Who thought that it was a good idea to allow the students from the peninsula to come over again after last year's carry on? Was it the big hotels chains lobbying the government? The big hotels don't care about anything apart from profits (which they invest in other parts of the world). One way to stop this madness would be to ban under 25s from Arenal and Magaluf. A bit of an extreme measure maybe as there are plenty of under 25s who don't cause problems, but something has to be done. So much for reducing tourist numbers and attracting so called quality tourism.