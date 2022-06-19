A Mein Schiff cruise ship in Palma's port in this archive photo from March 2020

Christina Buchet Palma 19/06/2022 07:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. Mein Schiff 2 and Aidastella are cruising into port early this morning.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: June 19 at 4am
Depature: June 19 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 111.554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: June 19 at 5am
Depature: June 19 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 19 at 5.05am
Depature: June 19 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 19 at 5.30am
Depature: June 19 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 19 at 5.30am
Depature: June 19 at 11.30 am
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 19 at 6am
Depature: June 19 at 7am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 19 at 6.30am
Depature: June 19 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 19at 7am
Depature: June 19 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 24.409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 19 at 7am
Depature: June 19 at 11.15am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: ABSA UNO
Origin: Almeria
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: June 19 at 5am
Depature: June 21 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 317
Flag: Spain
Length: 37

Vessel: Libera
Origin: Sorroch (Porto Foxi)
Destination: Motril
Arrival: June 19 at 9am
Depature: June 21 at 4am
Gross tonnage: 25.373
Flag: Malta
Length: 176

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 19 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 20 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Minorca
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 19 at 10.45pm
Depature: June 19 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

