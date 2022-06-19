These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. Mein Schiff 2 and Aidastella are cruising into port early this morning.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: June 19 at 4am

Depature: June 19 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 111.554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Malaga

Arrival: June 19 at 5am

Depature: June 19 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 71.304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 19 at 5.05am

Depature: June 19 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 19 at 5.30am

Depature: June 19 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29.783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 19 at 5.30am

Depature: June 19 at 11.30 am

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 19 at 6am

Depature: June 19 at 7am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 19 at 6.30am

Depature: June 19 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Sicilia

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 19at 7am

Depature: June 19 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 24.409

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 19 at 7am

Depature: June 19 at 11.15am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: ABSA UNO

Origin: Almeria

Destination: Cartagena

Arrival: June 19 at 5am

Depature: June 21 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 317

Flag: Spain

Length: 37

Vessel: Libera

Origin: Sorroch (Porto Foxi)

Destination: Motril

Arrival: June 19 at 9am

Depature: June 21 at 4am

Gross tonnage: 25.373

Flag: Malta

Length: 176

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 19 at 10.15pm

Depature: June 20 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon

Origin: Minorca

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 19 at 10.45pm

Depature: June 19 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 19.976

Flag: Spain

Length: 155

