HMA Hugh Elliott´s latest update on progress with the driving licence negotiations. | Brits in Spain

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter 20/06/2022 09:29
The British ambassador, Hugh Elliott, says that progress is being made on the issue of British driving licences in Spain.

At the moment British residents of Spain (the ruling doesn´t apply to tourists) can no longer use their British licences in Spain. The British ambassador to Spain has been holding discussions with the Spanish government over the issue.