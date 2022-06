The National Police's homicide squad are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man, whose body was found at 9am on Monday in Palma's Parc de Ses Estacions.

The body was in the vicinity of the lift that connects the park with the bus station. It is understood that the deceased is a Soller resident. Witnesses and workers at the Intermodal Station say that he regularly frequented the station and the garden areas.

Several relatives went to the scene, where police had cordoned off a wide area and were taking witness statements.