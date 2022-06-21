It has been named as one of the best cars ever produced and it has certainly found its place in the heart of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

His instagram account is full of photos of the two-million euro Bugatti which was involved in a crash near Bunyola on Monday. Ronaldo had especially brought the vehicle to Mallorca for his summer break. No-one was injured in the crash but the car was damaged. It was unclear who was driving the car at the time of the incident.

German inspection officials recorded an average top speed of the original version at 408.47 km/h (253.81 mph) during test sessions on Volkswagen Group's private test track on 19 April 2005.

This top speed was almost matched by James May on Top Gear in November 2006, at the Ehra-Lessien test track, at 407.5 km/h (253.2 mph). May noted that at top speed the engine consumes 45,000 L (9,900 imp gal) of air per minute (as much as a human breathes in four days). Back in the Top Gear studio, co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson commented that most sports cars felt like they were shaking apart at their top speed, and asked May if that was the case with the Veyron at 407 km/h (253 mph). May responded that the Veyron was very controlled, and only wobbled slightly when the air brake deployed.

The car's normal top speed is listed at 343 km/h (213 mph). When the car reaches 220 km/h (137 mph), hydraulics lower the car until it has a ground clearance of about 9 cm (3.5 in). At the same time, the wing and spoiler deploy. In this handling mode, the wing provides 3,425 newtons (770 lbf) of downforce, holding the car to the road.