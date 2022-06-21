Messi and Wayne Rooney on holiday on Ibiza

If you wanted a form a fantasy XI soccer team, Ibiza is not a bad place to look at the moment! Lionel Messi, former Arsenal and Chelsea forward Cesc Fabregas, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Alex Bruce and Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho, and there are probably many others.

While Ronaldo has elected Mallorca, many other top footballers have opted for Ibiza. Messi is a frequent visitor even though he has now moved away from Spain and now plays in France. He is joined on holiday by Cesc Fabregas, the former Chelsea and Arsenal star.

Wayne Rooney and his wife Colleen look like they are having a wonderful time. They are joined on holiday by former teammate Michael Carrick.