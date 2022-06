A war of words has broken out over the island´s top beach, Es Trenc, with the Campos council claiming that many kilos of rubbish are dumped there every day. As Es Trenc has been declared a national park there are no rubbish bins which is only making the problem even more pronounced.

"Beach goers are meant to remove their rubbish, this is not happening," said the Council who called for Es Trenc to be stripped of its natural park status. "The park situation is only making the problem worse," the council said.

Also, Campos council wants compensation from the council for the additional costs of maintaining the park.

"The rubbish is just mounting up," said the council.