The Guardia Civil have arrested two German tourists - one 18, the other 17 - suspected of raping another tourist at a hotel in Cala Ratjada.

On Wednesday morning, the woman, accompanied by members of her family, went to the Guardia Civil and reported the sexual assault. It had occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The two had entered her room while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her repeatedly. She says that she was unable to defend herself or offer resistance because she went into a state of shock.

Medical tests were carried out. Supported by the medical report, officers went to the hotel and arrested the two Germans, one of whom is the responsibility of the prosecutor's office for minors.