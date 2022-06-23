A 27-year-old worker died on Thursday morning after falling from the roof of a building on the Son Castelló industrial estate in Palma. He was repairing the roof when he fell some twenty metres.

Police and ambulances went to the scene on the Avda. Julio, emergency calls having been received around 8.30. Medics were unable to revive him. The National Police are investigating the circumstances, initial indications suggesting that part of the roof gave way. It would also appear that he had been working without a helmet or a harness.