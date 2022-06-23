Hospitals in the Balearics are treating 220 patients for Covid today, 37.5% more than seven days ago, during which time five more deaths from the coronavirus have been recorded in Mallorca, bringing the official death toll to 1,421 in the Balearics since the pandemic began.

There are 203 covid-19 patients hospitalised on the ward, which is 59 more than a week ago; and another 17 patients are in intensive care, one more than last Thursday, according to the weekly balance from the Ministry for Health, intensive care units have an occupancy rate of 4.9%.

By islands, in Mallorca there are 176 on hospital wards (58 more than last Thursday) and 13 in intensive care (3 less); in Ibiza there are 26 patients on the wards (3 more) and 4 in intensive care (one more), and in Minorca there is one patient on the ward (2 less).

As for the five deaths reported this week, two of them occurred in April and were recently confirmed to be related to covid (two men died in Mallorca, one aged 87 on 6 April and the other aged 83 on 24 April).

The other three deaths, of three women, occurred over the past seven days: an 89-year-old woman died on 17 June, a 91-year-old woman the following day and an 88-year-old woman on 20 June.

322 new cases of Covid have been diagnosed, with a positivity test rate of 29.3%.

287,543 cases of Covid have been detected in the Balearics since the pandemic began, of which 1,733 have been diagnosed over the past week.

973,797 people have been fully vaccinated, 87% of the target population, and 483,821 have had the booster jab, 60.7%.