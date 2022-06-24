Number of new cases of Covid on the rise again. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
As the Bulletin reported yesterday, hospitals in the Balearics are treating 220 patients for Covid today, 37.5% more than seven days ago, during which time five more deaths from the coronavirus have been recorded in Mallorca, bringing the official death toll to 1,421 in the Balearics since the pandemic began and experts fear that the islands could be facing a seventh wave of the virus.
