A 29-year-old British tourist suffered a fall in the early hours of this morning on a rocky area of Ciutadella's seafront in Minorca and broke his arm, according to sources from the special security operation mounted for the annual and world famous Sant Joan festivities today.

The events occurred at 3.30 am when, for unknown reasons, the Briton fell and broke his arm. Local police and firefighters intervened in the rescue and later transferred him to the Juaneda Clinic in Ciutadella.

Two minor fights were also reported, one at 2:30 a.m. in Pla de Sant Joan, resulting in minor injuries to a 29-year-old man from Mallorca; and another at 2:43 a.m. in the home of a 43-year-old woman from Ciutadella, after two people attempted to break into her home and assault her.