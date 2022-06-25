He was eventually persuaded to go to hospital. | Michel's
On Thursday afternoon, a tourist (nationality not specified) needed hospital treatment following a fight at his hotel and as a result of smashing his mouth when he dived into the sea.
He was eventually persuaded to go to hospital. | Michel's
On Thursday afternoon, a tourist (nationality not specified) needed hospital treatment following a fight at his hotel and as a result of smashing his mouth when he dived into the sea.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.