On Thursday afternoon, a tourist (nationality not specified) needed hospital treatment following a fight at his hotel and as a result of smashing his mouth when he dived into the sea.

The incident occurred in Camp de Mar (Andratx). Witnesses said that there was blood everywhere after the tourist for some reason ran from the fight and hurtled himself headfirst into the sea. He was bleeding profusely from his mouth. Lifeguards were the first to attend to him, and when ambulances and the Guardia Civil arrived, he initially declined treatment.