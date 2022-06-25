Placeholder
Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter 25/06/2022 08:45
Photo Video: Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo threw a party to remember for to mark his son´s 12 birthday at the luxury Mallorcan estate where the family are staying.

It was certainly a family occasion, and as you would expect there were presents galore. Ronaldo is enjoying a family holiday on the island and it certainly looks as if it is all going to plan.