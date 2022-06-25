<p>Photo Video: Instagram.<\/p>\r\n<p>Cristiano Ronaldo threw a party to remember for to mark his son\u00b4s 12 birthday at the luxury Mallorcan estate where the family are staying.<\/p>\r\n<p>It was certainly a family occasion, and as you would expect there were presents galore. Ronaldo is enjoying a family holiday on the island and it certainly looks as if it is all going to plan.<\/p>\r\n<blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 540px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% - 2px);" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/reel\/CfLymGfADqM\/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">\r\n<div style="padding: 16px;">\r\n<div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;">\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;">\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> <\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div style="padding: 19% 0;"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="padding-top: 8px;">\r\n<div style="color: #3897f0; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: 550; line-height: 18px;">Ver esta publicaci\u00f3n en Instagram<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;">\r\n<div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> <\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div style="margin-left: 8px;">\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg);"> <\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div style="margin-left: auto;">\r\n<div style="width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> <\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;">\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"> <\/div>\r\n<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"> <\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p><a style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px; text-decoration: none;" href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/reel\/CfLymGfADqM\/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Una publicaci\u00f3n compartida de Georgina Rodri\u0301guez (@georginagio)<\/a><\/p>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/blockquote>\r\n<p>\r\n<script src="\/\/www.instagram.com\/embed.js" async=""><\/script>\r\n<\/p>
